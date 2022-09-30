Indian Hairdressers Showcase Their Exceptional Talent at The Matrix Hair Transformers 2022

Leading Professional hair care and color brand, Matrix India, dedicated to upskilling small salons and upgrading the hairdressing industry hosted a 2-day mega event in Mumbai – The Matrix Hair Transformers, a hair color and artistry competition, where budding hairdressers across the country competed by showcasing their exceptional talents with a new technique –'COLOR MELTING'. The contest commenced on 15th May and received over a whopping 62,000 entries from hairdressers across 400 cities. With a panel of notable jury members like Tarik Jašarević – Australian Matrix Artist and owner of T Salon, Binaifer Pardiwalla – Director of Education SAPMENA for Professional Products Division and Melroy Dickson – National Education Head of Matrix India, the participants were judged on several parameters to select the finest hair artists of the year.

Through Matrix Hair Transformers 2022, Matrix India has not only created a platform to celebrate talent but also gave aspiring hairdressers a platform to upskill, elevate and exhibit their artistry skills while also digitally upskilling them to become future-ready. The entries were evaluated based on technique, styling, and presentation, post which 160 semi-finalists were shortlisted across regions. The semi-finalists were then invited to Mumbai to participate in the technical round held on day 1 where they were judged on their coloration skills by the jury. The semi-finalists from across the country competed to create the best Matrix Color Melt looks which was brought to life by a professional photoshoot. This was followed by the jury evaluation and the announcement of the final 20 winners, where the night concluded with a grand celebration.

On Day 2, the 20 transformers were invited for an interactive tete-a-tete session with celebrated Matrix Hair artist Tarik Jašarević which was followed by an informative hair styling workshop by him, Binaifer Pardiwalla and Melroy Dickson. This was followed by a live working session where the transformers got exposure to collaborate and co-create the styling looks on celebrity influencers. The event concluded with a content creation activity with hair artists and experts in the industry. The event was graced by the crème de la crème of the industry that included many renowned influencers like Chetna Pande, Sandeepa Dhar, Daizy Batra, Sakshi Sidhwani amongst others.

Commenting on the event, Suhas Lakhamade, General Manager, L'Oréal India said, ''We at Matrix India believe in promoting and nurturing the talent of budding hairdressers as an ongoing mission and strive to provide a unified platform for them to showcase their skills. We do this at grassroot level and fuel their ambition to make them reach their highest potential as hair artists. We are ecstatic to receive an overwhelming response from hairdressers across the nation, who have truly brought this event alive with huge success. It was amazing to see hairdressers from across the country create such exceptional looks with the Matrix Color Melt. Matrix Hair Transformers is not just a competition, it is an ode to talent and artistry in the hairdressing space. We hope to push the boundaries and keep creating an enriching experience for hairdressers with more such platforms.'' About Matrix Matrix as a brand was born in the year 1980, by Arnie Miller, who was inspired by the idea of togetherness and synergy. He felt the need to weave together a community of support for every stylist, every hair type and every business model. Thus, Matrix was born, a brand where everyone belonged and felt welcome. Flashback to 2005, Matrix entered the Indian subcontinent and made its presence felt in a rather strewn professional salon ecosystem. Through its journey of over 15 years, Matrix has truly been the guiding force for countless salon professionals inspiring them to 'Think-Believe-Dream-Dare.' Committed to upskilling and upgrading hairdressers from all levels, Matrix has played a pivotal role in supporting the professional industry, even during these trying times.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911693/Matrix_Hair_Transformers_2022.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)