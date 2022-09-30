Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Everything we know so far

Tokyo Revengers manga is currently at its 28th volume. Thanks to its huge popularity, the creators decided to make a television series based on the manga. Tokyo Revengers is written and illustrated by Ken Wakui.

Season 1 of the animanga was dropped on September 19, 2021, with 24 episodes. After the success of the first season Tokyo Revengers Season 2 was officially confirmed at Jump Festa 2022. The release date is yet to be revealed, but Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is under production.

Currently, the manga has entered into the final arc. Fans will see Tokyo Revengers Chapter 272 in the upcoming Weekly Shōnen Jump issue. However, here we are not going to talk about the manga. Let's explore Tokyo Revengers Season 2 updates.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will release in January 2023. The new outing will cover "The Black Dragon arc," and "Tenjiku arc" which is also known as "Christmas Showdown arc." A promo of the series released earlier this year confirmed that the animanga would show the "Christmas Showdown arc" of Wakui's original manga series.

Before entering to the possible plotline of Tokyo Revengers Season 2, let's have a quick recap of the first part. Tokyo Revengers started with Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old virgin discovering through news that his middle school ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto were murdered by Yakuza.

One day he is pushed onto railway tracks, but when he opens his eyes, he'd somehow back in go back 12 years. Then he'd suddenly realize that he has a time jumping ability. He goes back 12 years in the past and makes it his mission to save Hinata. He joins Tokyo Manji Gang in Tokyo to save his friends' lives. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will showcase Takemichi's story after his return to the present. He will discover Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die.

When he travels back to the past, he learns that Hakkai Shiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons under the orders of his older brother and the Black Dragons' current leader, Taiju, an event that affects the Tokyo Manji Gang's merge with the Black Dragons. The Second Division member, Mitsuya will see himself deeply involved in the gang.

The official announcement trailer of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 confirms the return of all the major characters of the anime series including Takemichi Hanagaki, Takashi Mitsuya, Chifuyu Matsuno, Keisuke Baji, Ken Ryuguji and Manjiro Sano.

As for its voice cast list, Yuuki Shin will play as Takemichi, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken, Yuu Hayashi as Sano, Masaaki Mizunaka as Baji, Shunichi Toki as Hanemiya and Shoutarou Morikubo as Kisaki.

The release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated with the latest news. Till then stay tuned!

