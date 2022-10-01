Mob Psycho 100 III releases trailer for Mob’s feelings on his crush Tsubomi!

Mob Psycho 100 lovers are eagerly waiting for Season 3 to drop. The first two seasons were released in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is set to premiere in October 2022 in Japan. Studio Bones have promised to meet everyone's expectations as well.

Fans outside Japan can also see the anime series. Crunchyroll will simulcast the new season from Japan. The series will be subtitled and dubbed in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Ahead of the October 5 premiere of the much-anticipated TV anime Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, Studio Bones had released its main trailer of nearly two minutes. The reel features a ton of unseen footage of Mob Psycho 100 III, showing off the torment Mob goes through in his daily life and what he will face in front.

A few weeks back, Warner Bros. Japan released a character promotional video for the third season of the anime series, which highlights Arataka Reigen. And now the new trailer provides a glimpse of Mob and Reigen having lots of fun in the classroom. The trailer also focuses on Mob's growing feelings for his childhood crush Tsubomi. Here's the official synopsis given below the video.

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Almost all the staff and cast are returning to Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Season one and two director Yuzuru Tachikawa has been promoted to Executive Director while Takahiro Hasui — who was the episode director on episode 6 of season 2 and directed episodes of Sk8 the Infinity — will be in the director's chair for season 3.

The other staff members include Hiroshi Seko (Series Coordinator), Yoshimichi Kameda (Character Design), Kazuhiro Wakabayashi (Sound Director), Kenji Kawai (Music), and ONES (Animation Production).

The returning cast members include Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama, Takahiro Sakurai as Arataka Reigen, Akio Otsuka as Ekubo, MiyuIrino as RitsuKageyama, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Teruki Hanazawa.

The exact release date for Mob Psycho 100 III is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series.

