Why did Animal Kingdom end with Season 6? Know the reason

Jonathan Lisco's Animal Kingdom is over with Season 6. After its conclusion, viewers are divided on whether the TNT series has ended with a proper finale. Some fans are even wondering whether there will be Animal Kingdom Season 7 in the future.

As for the reason for ending the series after Season 6, neither the creators nor TNT has given a solid answer. However, (per HTC) according to Distractify it may be due to an apparent shift towards more unscripted content on TNT in recent years.

Before the release of Season 5, the series star Shawn Hatosy who plays the oldest Cody son Andrew "Pope" Cody told through his social media account that the writers had promised to present a very satisfying ending to the viewers.

He wrote: "Bittersweet news. Yes, Season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale."

Animal Kingdom Season 6 concluded the Cody family story with an action-packed and bone-chilling finale. For those still hoping for Animal Kingdom Season 7, TNT already confirmed Animal Kingdom Season 6 is the finale of the series.

The series ends with Andrew committing the original sin that destroyed the family. The final scene shows J starting a new life after stealing the Cody family's money and destroying their criminal empire. He is now alone living in an island paradise.

Speaking with What To Watch, Ben Robson (played Craig) spoke on Animal Kingdom Season 6 and why it's set to be one of the top seasons among the previous:

"I think season 6 is the amalgamation of all the choices, risks and punts they took and in season 6 they get pinned into their most difficult corner as to how they're going to escape. So I think what you're looking at is the real high octane, big decision-making, all on the line, all-in sort of problems they have to resolve."

He added: "It's all somehow topped in [season] 6 because you have the whole history of the last five years that informs the problems that will arise in the season. It makes for some pretty compelling watching."

Animal Kingdom concluded with Season 6 on TNT, on August 28, 2022. Stay tuned to get more information on TNT dramas.

