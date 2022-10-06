Kareena Kapoor Khan begins filming for Hansal Mehta's movie

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:31 IST
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday said she has commenced shooting of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta in London.

This feature project, reportedly a murder mystery, will see Kareena as a detective. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the details about the film's shoot.

“Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo (let's go) guys let’s do this,” Kareena wrote.

Besides Mehta's movie, the actor will also be seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s murder mystery based on the 2005 bestselling Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X” by acclaimed author Keigo Higashino.

The Netflix film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena is also set to collaborate with film producer Rhea Kapoor after 2018 hit “Veere Di Wedding”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

