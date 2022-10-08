Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:18 IST
Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan for 'GodFather' success
South superstar Chiranjeevi has thanked Salman Khan for supporting his latest film ''GodFather'', in which the Bollywood star features in an extended cameo.

The political action thriller film, which was released on October 5, is the Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie ''Lucifer''. It raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day.

''GodFather'' stars Salman in the role of Masood bhai, a mercenary and confidant of Chiranjeevi's political leader Brahma/Abram Qureshi. The project marks the Telugu film debut of the ''Bharat'' star.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to Salman's performance as Masood bhai calling the character ''a force'' behind the success of the film.

''Thank you, my dear Sallu bhai and congratulations to you too because Masood bhai is a force behind GodFather's stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram,'' the veteran actor said in the video.

Previously, Salman also took to his Instagram page and congratulated Chiranjeevi.

''My dear Chiru garu, I love you and I heard that 'GodFather' is doing really well. Congrats and God bless you. ''You know why, Chiru garu? Kyunki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dum, vande mataram (Because this country and its people are very powerful),'' he had said in a video.

Directed by Mohan Raja, ''GodFather'' also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. The film is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

