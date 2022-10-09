Left Menu

Malaika Arora finds beau Arjun Kapoor's "fashion game on point"

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is quite impressed by the fashion statement of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 04:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 04:27 IST
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is quite impressed by the fashion statement of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The duo, who is spending quality time together in London, has been treating fans with their stylish photos from the British capital.

On Saturday, Malaika dropped a few pictures of her boyfriend and wrote, "Fashion game on point." In the pictures, Arjun is seen wearing a jeans and t-shirt paired with a long coat.

Resharing the same post on his Instagram, Arjun called Malla the 'best photographer'. Arjun and Malaika also recently attended a football match at Stamford Bridge stadium. Arjun cheered for his favourite team Chelsea FC against Milan, which won the game.

Sharing the pictures from the stadium, Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) (wink emoji) @malaikaaroraofficial." Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun recently completed shooting for his film, 'The Lady Killer', with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor was in Scotland for the film's shoot. He also has 'Kuttey' lined up in the pipeline. (ANI)

