Will there be Happiness Season 2? Everything we know so far

Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-sik, and Jo Woo-jin stars South Korean series Happiness (Korean: 해피니스; RR: Haepiniseu) gave an impressive debut and made astonishing records by accumulating millions of viewers. While fans are waiting for Happiness Season 2, tvN is yet silent on it.

Many fans think the silence of the streamer doesn't mean that Happiness Season 2 is not going to happen as the K-drama but it haven't been canceled either. There have been some rumors that the show could be released towards the end of 2022 or in the beginning of 2023. However, we haven't heard anything on the show's renewal or cancelation, which is really confusing. We think the second outing of the drama is not yet decided.

Despite a solid viewership, TvN decided to discontinue the k-drama. "Happiness has never reviewed or discussed a seasonal system. Therefore, it will end with episode 12 as scheduled," said sources from TvN (noted Pinkvilla).

Even though several dramas are renewed on public demand, most South Korean series do not have a second season, as creators try to complete the story in one season. Still there are some South Korean series like The Penthouse, Love Alarm, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), and Kingdom that have had more than one season.

In the case of Happiness, the first season did not end on cliffhangers. Some viewers believe the K-drama can still be extended and the story has the potential for many new twists and turns to keep the viewers engaged. While others believe the series gives the perfect ending so there's no need for more seasons.

Happiness is all about a disease like Covid-19 known as 'mad person disease' or Rita Virus. Those infected by madness disease experience short bouts of insanity and bloodlust, before completely regressing into a zombie-like state. The South Korean Military and Police forces are trying to contain the spread of Rita and Next through extensive investigation and authoritative quarantine measures, while civil rights groups protest against them, believing the infected are still capable of normal human interaction.

If the story gets extended with Happiness Season 2, there could be a chance for a new storyline or fans could get to see more of Sae-Bom and Yi Hyun's love story.

As of now, there is no confirmation on Happiness Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on recent South Korean dramas.

