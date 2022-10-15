Left Menu

Pure Imagination: Russell Crowe denies having awful table read with Julia Roberts

Actor Russell Crowe has responded to a book excerpt published months ago which likely only recently came to the Oscar-winner's attention.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:06 IST
Pure Imagination: Russell Crowe denies having awful table read with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Russell Crowe has responded to a book excerpt published months ago which likely only recently came to the Oscar-winner's attention. According to Deadline, in the excerpt from Scott Meslow's book 'From Hollywood With Love' director PJ Hogan says he originally tried to cast Crowe as the film's titular best friend opposite soon-to-be-Oscar winner Julia Roberts.

However, as per the director, Crowe first, had to be ok'd by Roberts, who had casting approval. So he allegedly set up a table read. In the book, Hogan said, "It was one of the worst table reads I've ever experienced. Russell was seated opposite Julia. He gripped that script, and he stared at that script, and he didn't look at her once. He read every line in a monotone. At one point, Julia was literally leaning over the table, staring, like, inches from Russell's face, trying to make eye contact. And he wouldn't look at her."

"At the end of the reading, Russell came up to me and said, 'I thought that went pretty well.' And then I knew: Russell was not going to be in My Best Friend's Wedding," he added, reported Deadline. Responding to these claims, Crowe took to Twitter and stated that he does not remember it that way. In fact, he doesn't remember it at all.

"Pure imagination on behalf of this director. I did not audition for this film. I have never done a table read with the actress mentioned. Would be funny if it wasn't so pointless," he wrote. Meanwhile, Crowe has been busy in Rome, where he recently met with Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and accepted a plaque indicating he is an "ambassador" for Rome in the world, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022