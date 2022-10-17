Shyamal & Bhumika celebrate craftsmanship at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Yami turns showstopper

Renowned designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika presented a unique line of hand-crafted embroideries, weaved with fantasy and reverence for the rich culture and heritage of India in their latest clothing line at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

They debuted their spring summer collection, titled 'Blooms of Paradise', on the fifth and final day of the fashion gala here on Sunday.

Inspired by the grandeur of royal courts, museums as well as private collectors and antique markets, the garments were the very definition of fantasy, colours and an aura of celebration amid the festive season.

Shyamal and Bhumika said they had a great time returning to the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI ramp.

''From fittings to the show and the shot of adrenaline that comes with every passing day, it was a wonderful feeling to finally showcase our new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the FDCI platform. Had truly missed the excitement of doing a runway show last year,'' the designers said in a statement.

The palette included shades of English rose pink, muted ivory, deep powder blue and moved to emerald, dusty mint, orchid, pearl, cannoli-cream, olive to finally end with sage, sky, lunar grey and midnight blue. The embellishments side boasted of handcrafted embroidery and antique finish metallic threads alongside pearls, beads and multi-hued resham. Sustainable, handwoven raw silk, matka silk, sheer silk organza, tulle along with lavish hand dyed velvet was an important feature of the clothing line, which included both womenswear and menswear.

Actor Yami Gautam, who turned showstopper for Shyamal and Bhumika, walked the ramp in a pastel, panelled, flared, lehenga embellished with floral motifs, which was teamed with a shimmering, corset choli and a delicate, tulle dupatta with a sparkling edge.

