Left Menu

Check out Anil Kapoor's special birthday wish for his brother Sanjay

Sanjay Kapoor turned sixty on Monday, and on the occasion, the actor was showered with an abundance of love and wishes from his friends, fans, and family.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:58 IST
Check out Anil Kapoor's special birthday wish for his brother Sanjay
Sanjay Kapoor and Anil Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Kapoor turned sixty on Monday, and on the occasion, the actor was showered with an abundance of love and wishes from his friends, fans, and family. One special wish also came from his brother Anil Kapoor, who took to Instagram to share a few old photos. Anil even wrote a sweet message for Sanjay.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Sanjay, I admire your spirit, humour, never die attitude, the way you look after and love our mother and your family...I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artistHappy 60th Birthday Sanjay! Love you." Check out more photos from Anil Kapoor's posts here:

Sanjay Kapoor has done many memorable films like 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', and 'Raja' among many others. He made his debut in 1995 with 'Prem' opposite Tabu. He was last seen playing Madhuri Dixit's on-screen husband in the Netflix series 'Fame Game' which was released in 2022.

Sanjay has been married to Maheep Kapoor for around 25 years and has two kids with her - Shanaya and Jahaan. Shanaya is all set to make her Bolylwood debut in 'Bedhadak', a Dharma Productions film directed by Shashank Khaitan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022