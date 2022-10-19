Left Menu

'Ironheart': Paul Calderon is the new addition to Marvel series

Paul Calderon has joined the star cast of 'Ironheart,' a Marvel Studios Disney Plus series.

ANI | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:09 IST
'Ironheart': Paul Calderon is the new addition to Marvel series
Paul Calderon (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Paul Calderon has joined the Marvel Studios Disney Plus series 'Ironheart' cast. According to Deadline, Dominique Thorne will play the Marvel character Riri Williams, a brilliant inventor who constructed the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man, in the six-episode series written by Chinaka Hodge. Anthony Ramos, Shakira Barrera, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Rashida 'Sheedz' Olayiwola, Shea Coulee, and Zoe Terakes are among the other cast members that had previously been revealed.

While Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing the movie, Ryan Coogler's Proximity is one of the production companies. Together with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout from Marvel Studios, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers for Ironheart. According to Deadline, the most recent appearance by writer, actor, and director Calderon was in 'Miguel,' one of the final episodes of NBC's This Is Us, which focused on the character of Miguel Rivas (Jon Huertas).

In addition, Calderon played Detective Jimmy Robertson for several seasons of Amazon's Bosch. Other significant TV appearances include Miami Vice, Boardwalk Empire on HBO, Hostages on CBS, Law & Order on NBC, and Fear the Walking Dead on AMC. He collaborated on writing the Harvey Keitel and Abel Ferrera film Bad Lieutenant for the big screen. In the 1992 movie, Calderon also had a role as a cop. The Firm by Sydney Pollack, Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, Cop Land by James Mangold, Out of Sight by Steven Soderbergh, and 21 Grams by Alejandro G. Iarritu are other notable movies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022