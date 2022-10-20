First look of Ammy Virk, Guggu Gill's new rom-com 'Oye Makhna' is finally here!

Finally, the first look poster and the trailer of the most anticipated, Punjabi rom-com 'Oye Makhna' were unveiled by the makers of the film. Saregama's film arm, Yoodlee Films dropped the video on social media.

The poster features Ammy Virk and Guggu Gill in a very different avatars against the colourful backdrop of wedding celebrations. The trailer is full of fun, laughter and stirring emotions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFZbuBmw-KA Helmed by director Simerjit Singh. Apart from Ammy Virk and Guggu Gill, 'Oye Makhna,' also stars Tania and Sidhika Sharma and is made under the banner of Yoodlee Films in association with Ammy Virk Productions and Simerjit Productions. The film has been written by Rakesh Dhawan.

The poster and the trailer have heightened the anticipation for 'Oye Makhna,' which was already at a fever pitch after the release of the film's first foot-tapping song, 'Chad Gayi Chad Gayi' sung by Neha Kakkar. Director Simerjit Singh, said, "I take the job of entertaining the audience very seriously. It takes a lot to keep an audience engaged and this film has it all. It is a romance, a great family film and a story that audiences of all generations will relate to. Ammy, Yoodlee Films and I have created a film that we are truly proud of."

Singer Ammy Virk who has done films like 'Qismat' and 'Qismat 2' and many more. He added, "Like Simerjit and I, Yoodlee Films too loves to take creative risks and I am glad that we are collaborating for the first time. All of us are very happy to have received a great response to our first song 'Chad Gayi Chad Gayi' and now the poster and the trailer have got everyone talking. It has been a wonderful experience to work with Guggu Gill and together all of us have created magic." Siddharth Anand Kumar, senior vice president, Saregama said, "This is Saregama and Yoodlee's first collaboration with Ammy Virk and we could not have asked for a better story to tell. We have always pursued stories that are engaging and content-driven and 'Oye Makhna' checks both the boxes." (ANI)

