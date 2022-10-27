JoAnna Garcia & Sheryl J. Anderson share what to expect from Sweet Magnolias Season 3

After two successful seasons of the hit Netflix show "Sweet Magnolias" based on the book of the same name, fans are wondering what to expect from the third season. Season 2 ended on a few cliffhangers, which the third season is likely to resolve. The romantic drama was officially renewed for a third season earlier this year, following the premier of the second season in February. So when can viewers expect Sweet Magnolias Season 3?

The principal photography for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 commenced in July 2022. This was confirmed via the series' Twitter account.

According to What's on Netflix, Sweet Magnolias Season 3 has just wrapped filming and is coming on Netflix in 2023. But what would be the exact month? As mentioned above, the series has completed filming. If the makers take six to seven months more to complete the post-production, then we can expect Season 3 to release in Q2 2023.

As for the plotline of Sweet Magnolias Season 3, the stories concluded by showing the lifelong friends Maddie, Helen & Dana Sue trying to help each other in every situation. The three women are all at major turning points, too, and in Season 3, they will likely lean on each other more than ever to navigate new hurdles.

Besides, Cal loses his job and gets arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 could show what Cal and Maddie have in store for them in the future. How will Maddie react and respond after knowing the secrets about Cal? Meanwhile, Maddie discovers that her ex-husband, Bill, is Isaac's father.

Joanna Garcia Swisher who plays Maddie and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson talked to Entertainment Weekly in two different interviews about Sweet magnolias Season 3.

Joanna Garcia Swisher shared what to expect from Maddie next season. She said, "She is more present and a lot more brave."

Garcia also said, "I don't know how easy it's going to be to put the pieces back together after this one."

The second season also shows a shocking scene where Ryan proposes to Helen who is very much with Erik. In another interview showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told EW about all those cliffhangers, and motivations to solve the complex stories behind season 2.

"The biggest thing she has to decide is what she's going to tell [Ryan], but we wanted to bring him back at a moment where his return would be most meaningful, and also disruptive because that's what the drama is all about," explained Anderson.

"We have all experienced in our own lives meeting somebody amazing, but it's not the best time because you have a lot of other things going on. One of the things we wanted to highlight some is ... a true partnership. We thought it was a great opportunity to show what being with a thoughtful, considerate partner with their own baggage and issues might look like."

While talking about Cal, she told, "it's certainly something Cal needs to unpack and examine whether he has handled past events properly, why he lost it when not losing it is so important to him and what choices he can make going forward. Not just for himself, but also for the people he loves."

Anderson stated about Maddie that "there's a certain amount of soul searching [Maddie] has to do to find out how she ended up in another relationship where she wasn't getting the whole truth. Call is unintentionally triggering a lot of issues from her marriage with Bill."

The premiere date for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is yet to be announced. We will update you as soon as we get anything new. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Outlander Season 7 to have a captivating storyline centered on adult William