NCB files chargesheet against Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2020 drug case

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa before the court in connection with their 2020 drug case.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 12:44 IST
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa (Image source:Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Legal trouble for comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa continues as Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page chargesheet against the couple before the court in connection with their 2020 drug case. In November 2020, Bharti and Haarsh, who are parents to a six-month-old baby boy, Lakshya, were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of cannabis.

They were later granted bail by a special (narcotics) court. The NCB had raided the production office and house of Bharti and seized 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from their place in 2020.

"Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja."The search was conducted as part of a probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry," earlier an NCB official said. The search was conducted as part of a probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

