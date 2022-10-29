Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown, Duffer Brothers share updates on production & plotline

Stranger Things Season 5 is going to be the final chapter of the fictional horror drama. Filming for the fifth season is yet to commence. Writers are working hard in the writers' room, confirmed The Duffer Brothers in early August 2022 when the writers' room tweeted a picture of a blank whiteboard to mark "day one." Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown hinted at what viewers could see in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5.

The fourth season ends with several cliffhangers. Each season of the drama is set one year later, and Season 5 will also have a time jump. The story begins in 2016 that tells the story of November 1983, while Season 2 shows Hawkins 11 months later in October 1984. The third season starts showing after another nine months to July 1985. Stranger Things Season 4 takes place eight months after the Battle of Starcourt and five months after the Byers fam moved to California, i.e March 1986.

Though we don't have any release date or synopsis but we are totally blind on Stranger Things Season 5. While talking with Total Film about Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown hinted on the final outing.

"Probably when I'm filming, I won't even know how it ends," she said. "I know as much as you know. I really, really am clueless. And, also, they don't want to tell me. I've got a huge mouth," said the actress.

She has also given an exciting update on Stranger Things Season 5's production. Netflix Queue confirmed that Brown will officially begin filming Stranger Things season 5 "next year." The confirmed date for the production is yet to reveal but we could assume if the filming starts in 2023, there's a chance that Stranger Things season 5 could hit screens in 2024.

Additionally, Duffer Brothers have also revealed one key detail about Stranger Things Season 5. Speaking with TV Line Matt Duffer detailed the upcoming outing will present more twists and turns in the storyline.

He continued, "I'm sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up. Believe it or not, we're still working on season 4. We're trying to finish the final two episodes, they're so massive."

In an interview with Variety, the Duffer brothers also teased that the remaining mysteries of the Upside Down will be the main focus of season 5 – including the significance of the Upside Down being stuck on the date that Will was taken back in 1983.

"We don't actually resolve that this season but it plays that moment where they realize it's frozen in time," they said. "It's a huge part of season 5 and so, we just wanted to just put it out there, and get people talking about it and thinking about it."

Though the series is progressing to its final outing, The Duffer Brothers have been hinting for years that this is not the end of the Stranger Things universe. They are expanding the franchise.

