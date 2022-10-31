The Witcher Season 4 without Henry Cavill may get a low viewership rating

Henry Cavill is stepping down from Netflix's "The Witcher" after three seasons as the leading star. In The Witcher Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt from Cavill.

Henry Cavill confirmed on Friday via Instagram that he would be leaving the role. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," wrote the actor.

He praised Liam Hemsworth and went on saying "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find." Read the full Instagram post below:

Liam Hemsworth wrote on Instagram, "As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world. @hen"

Many viewers, especially fans of Henry Cavill, are disappointed with the change. One fan wrote: "Today is a sad day..... But looking forward to all your future endeavours, the show will not be the same without you."

Another wrote: "THIS IS JOKE RIGHT?! RHIS MUST BE A *** JOKE HENRY."

"Not gonna lie it would be better to just stop the series... this is really disappointing," written by a disappointed fan.

While one more viewer added: "Such a shame! Geralt was practically made for you and you made it your own. Hemsworth is a great actor but this role and character is made for one person only and that's you Mr Cavil! Just like superman."

The Witcher is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer AndrzejSapkowski. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Ciri. It stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

The series own several hearts, gathered mixed reviews throughout the world and became the second most preferred series among viewers in the United States market in 2019. Alongside its storyline, unique setting, and intriguing visuals, the series was praised especially for the acting performances of Henry Cavill.

The series came on Netflix in December 2019, and the second season aired in December 2021. The Witcher Season 4 is set to premiere in mid-2023.

Now that fans of Henry Cavill are unhappy about the recent changes, it would be interesting to see if they still continue watching the series. We'll keep an eye on the viewership data of the next season and update you accordingly.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix series.

Also Read: Amazon Prime's The Boys Season 4: Get all the latest updates