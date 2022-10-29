Amazon Prime’s The Boys Season 4: Get all the latest updates

Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed superhero series The Boys is confirmed with Season 4 within two days after the Season 3 final episode aired. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke put it in his Twitter bio for all to see: "Look, we're writing Season 4 as fast as we can, lay off, jeez." So instead, bother us!"

The official premiere date for The Boys Season 4 is yet to be announced, many other facts have been revealed about the forthcoming segment. The Boys season 4 is currently in production. the filming starts in August. Billy Butcher star Karl Urban posted a picture on Instagram of him and his co-stars playing backgammon behind the scenes. Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Jack Quaid (Hughie), and Tomer Capone (Frenchie) all gave the camera the middle finger in the snap. Alongside this, Urban penned: "And so it begins @theboystv season 4 shooting NOW!"

Soldier Boy's daddy also joining The Boys Season 4. 'The Walking Dead, Supernatural' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been added to the cast of the Amazon superhero series as a recurring guest star. Nathan Mitchell (who portrayed the masked Black Noir in the first three seasons), despite his character's death in the third season, would continue to portray a new replacement Black Noir in the main capacity in the fourth season of the series. Cameron Crovetti had been promoted as a series regular while Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward were cast as new series regulars for the fourth season.

The Boys is set in a universe where superpowered individuals, called Supes, are recognized as heroes by the general public and work for a powerful corporation known as Vought International that markets and monetizes them.

Season 3 ended on several cliffhangers, including multiple characters' death. Butcher is in critical condition due to his usage of V24. Soldier Boy is in custody. Neuman begins running for Vice President after the Deep murders her predecessor, while Homelander and Ryan attend a rally for the former. This time Starlight (Annie) needs to spend a hard time landing them safely.

"We really wanted to set up this battle for Ryan's soul," Kripke said. "I don't think the game's over yet. I think [Ryan] saw this one thing and I think we should all be afraid because if he becomes another Homelander, that's obviously really bad for the planet. But he's still Becca's kid and there's still a shot that Butcher can pull him into the light."

The first episode of season 4 is titled "Department of Dirty Tricks," which is written by David Reed and directed by Phil Sgriccia.

