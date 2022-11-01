Left Menu

'Judwaa' actor Ramha met with a car accident in Canada recently.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 13:24 IST
Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' co-star Rambha meets with car accident in Canada
Actor Rambhaa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rambha, best known for starring opposite Salman Khan in films like 'Judwaa' and 'Bandhan', recently met with a car accident in Canada. The unfortunate incident happened when Rambha was returning home after picking up her children from school along with their nanny.

On Tuesday, Rambha took to Instagram and shared details about the mishap. Everyone escaped the accident with minor injuries, however, her younger daughter Sasha has been admitted to the hospital. "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! Me with kids and my nanny .All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital ..bad days bad time.please pray for us your prayers means a lot#pray #celebrity #accident#family#pray#kids#children" she wrote, adding a picture of her damaged car which was hit by another car at an intersection.

Rambha also shared a picture of her daughter from the hospital. As Rambha opened up about the accident, netizens chimed in the comment section and wished her daughter's speedy recovery.

"Oh my goodness, glad you and kids are safe. More strength to you dear," a social media user commented. Reacting to the post, actor Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "My God. Take care, please. Love and prayers."

Rambha married businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathanin 2010. They are parents to two daughters and a son. (ANI)

