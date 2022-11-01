The Dragon Prince Season 4 releasing soon, read the last-minute updates

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos Episode 1, titled "Rebirthday," was shared on The Dragon Prince's YouTube channel on Oct. 27. Now the episode is available on Netflix.

The much-awaited Season 4's all episodes are set to release on November 3, 2022, following a three-year hiatus. The first three seasons premiered in 2018, 2019 and 2019. The Dragon Prince has been renewed for three additional seasons. As per Saga, The Dragon Prince will have a total of seven seasons in the series.

The Dragon Prince is co-created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. The show will start showing the main plot of the season with the journey of the heroes, two years after saving the monarchy from Viren and his army. The theme of the fourth season is Earth. The themes of the first three seasons were Moon, Sky and Sun.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

The new season might answer fans' questions like "The Battle of the Storm Spire" did. Some of those questions are as follows: "Who is Aaravos? Where did this enigmatic Startouch elf come from? What does he want? And what price will our heroes have to pay to stop him?"

Netflix has released a full-length trailer teasing what to expect in Mystery of Aaravos. The Viren who fell to his death two years at the end of Season 3, wakes up. In the trailer, Claudia informs her father that the spell will only bring him back for 30 days, but Aaravos, Viren's mysterious friend, will be able to save him, as such they need to find him.

The trailer shifts the scene to the younger King Ezran who announces The Dragon Queen is coming to Katolis with her son Zym. But Callum informed me they can't celebrate due to Rayla's absence. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix will stream all nine episodes of The Dragon Prince 4 on November 3, 2022.

