Man in China hides lottery money worth Rs 240 cr from wife saying it'll make her "lazy"!

A man in China recently won a lottery jackpot worth USD 29.9 million (219 million Yuan) but he decided to keep it a secret from his wife and child because he thought the money could make them "lazy"! The amount is equivalent to more than INR 240 crores!

According to The News Australia (news.com.au), the lottery winner, identified only as Mr Li, went to the lottery office by himself to pick up his life-changing sum while hiding his identity by donning a comical yellow costume. According to the News portal, he donated approximately 5 Million Yuan to a charity.

The News Australia (news.com.au) has quoted Nanning Evening News (via Bloomberg) for a statement given by the lottery winner. He said, "I didn't tell my wife and child for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future." According to the news portal, the man purchased the fateful winning ticket from a merchant in Litang, a city located east of Nanning, the regional capital. He drove by himself to the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Center the following day after realizing he had hit gold.

He claimed that his winning numbers were the same ones he had chosen unsuccessfully for years: 2, 15, 19, 26, 27, and 2. (ANI)

