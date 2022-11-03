New book claims King Charles had valet to look after his teddy bear in his 40s!

A new book titled 'The King: The Life of Charles III' that will be out on November 8 has some interesting details about the new King of Britain. According to the book, King Charles was so attached to his childhood teddy bear that he had a person to look after the stuffed toy! According to Page Six, the book 'The King: The Life of Charles III' has been written by Christopher Andersen. He has written that the new king's former trusted valet, Michael Fawcett, was in charge of the stuffed toy when Charles was in his forties!

Mabel Anderson, the former nanny to the royal family, was called out of retirement whenever the toy required maintenance. The retired nanny "was the only human being allowed to take needle and thread to Prince Charles' teddy bear," a former valet claimed in the book.

According to Anderson, "He (King Charles) was well into his forties, and every time that teddy needed to be repaired, you would think it was his own child having major surgery." Page Six further reported that according to the book, valet Fawcett was also in charge of shaving the then Prince of Wales' face, helping him put on pants, tying his shoes, and squeezing toothpaste onto his monogrammed toothbrush. Every night, he made the royal's bed and placed out his pyjamas.

An old report of the New York Post claims that Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles' late wife Princess Diana and also the Queen, revealed that Charles has given precise instructions to iron his shoelaces. New York Post quoted Burrell who said, "His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid," in a bathtub filled "only half full".

He added that the king even "has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning." Talking about his eating habits and schedule are concerned, he likes healthier options for breakfast. New York Post quoted a former member of the Royal staff - Chef Graham Newbould who said that the King "has a healthier option. He'd have homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, fresh fruit juices," Newbould said.

He added, "Wherever the prince goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him. He has six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit, and anything that's a bit special that he is a bit fussy about." (ANI)

