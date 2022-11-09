Left Menu

Sharon Horgan's 'Bad Sisters' renewed for Season 2

Sharon Horgan's 'Bad Sisters' has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV plus.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:22 IST
Sharon Horgan's 'Bad Sisters' renewed for Season 2
Bad Sisters (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sharon Horgan's 'Bad Sisters' has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV plus. As per the report of Deadline, the close-knit Garvey sisters are the subject of a dark comedy-drama from Horgan's Merman Television and Disney Television Studios' ABC Signature. When their brother-in-law is found dead, the life insurance begins to look into their claims.

According to Deadline, Horgan, best known for his work on the television series Catastrophe, Divorce, and Motherland, co-stars as the Garvey sisters with Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson. The ensemble cast includes Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and newcomer Saise Quinn. Along with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, Horgan serves as executive producer and co-writer on this adaptation of Malin-Sarah Gozin's Clan from Belgium. Additionally, writers are Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar, and Paul Howard. Additional executive producers include Gozin, Bert Hamelinck, and Michael Sagol for Caviar Films; Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman; and Dearbhla Walsh.

Along with Trying, Physical, Slow Horses, For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Pachinko, Swagger, Schmigadoon!, and Severance, The Bad Sisters renewal is one of many returning scripted shows on Apple TV+'s schedule. Recently, the British comedy series Still Up, starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, about insomniacs, received an order, according to Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022