90s nostalgia: Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt give a glimpse of their characters from "Baap of all films"

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, on Thursday, unveiled the character posters of Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Da from their upcoming yet-to-be-titled action entertainer film. Sharing a string of posters, the 'Gadar' actor wrote, "Khalnayak ho ya Hero, macha denge Gadar. Koi shaq!!!"

In the posters, Sunny could be seen in a rough breaded look as Arjun, Mithun Da's character is named Yeda Bhagat.

Sanjay Dutt's character Ballu's look reminds the fans of his looks from 2000s films, while Jackie's character is named Jaikishan, and could be seen with a scarf tied around his neck. Recently, the makers announced the film with a first-look poster and called it the "baap of all films."

Soon after the character posters were out, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "Le 80s and 90s boys - abhi maja aayega na bheedu," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Ab lag rha h asli multi starar movei ban rhi h." "Indian version of The Expendables," commented another fan.

As per the reports, the movie is an action entertainer. Helmed by Vivek Chauhan, the film is being produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan. Meanwhile, Sunny was seen in a thriller film 'Chup' alongside Dulquer Salmaan which got decent responses from the audience. He will also be seen in the director Anil Sharma's next 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'.

Jackie, on the other hand, was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. Sanjay will also be seen in an upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' opposite Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy.

Mithun Da was seen in 'The Kashmir Files' alongside Anupam Kher, which emerged to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. (ANI)

