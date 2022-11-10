Left Menu

90s nostalgia: Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt give a glimpse of their characters from "Baap of all films"

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, on Thursday, unveiled the character posters of Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Da from their upcoming yet-to-be-titled action entertainer film.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:14 IST
90s nostalgia: Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt give a glimpse of their characters from "Baap of all films"
Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, on Thursday, unveiled the character posters of Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Da from their upcoming yet-to-be-titled action entertainer film. Sharing a string of posters, the 'Gadar' actor wrote, "Khalnayak ho ya Hero, macha denge Gadar. Koi shaq!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkxXaZnJkHS/ In the posters, Sunny could be seen in a rough breaded look as Arjun, Mithun Da's character is named Yeda Bhagat.

Sanjay Dutt's character Ballu's look reminds the fans of his looks from 2000s films, while Jackie's character is named Jaikishan, and could be seen with a scarf tied around his neck. Recently, the makers announced the film with a first-look poster and called it the "baap of all films."

Soon after the character posters were out, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "Le 80s and 90s boys - abhi maja aayega na bheedu," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Ab lag rha h asli multi starar movei ban rhi h." "Indian version of The Expendables," commented another fan.

As per the reports, the movie is an action entertainer. Helmed by Vivek Chauhan, the film is being produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan. Meanwhile, Sunny was seen in a thriller film 'Chup' alongside Dulquer Salmaan which got decent responses from the audience. He will also be seen in the director Anil Sharma's next 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'.

Jackie, on the other hand, was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. Sanjay will also be seen in an upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' opposite Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy.

Mithun Da was seen in 'The Kashmir Files' alongside Anupam Kher, which emerged to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022