'The Spiderwick Chronicles': Momona Tamada and Alyvia Alyn added to live-action series

Hollywood stars Momona Tamada and Alyvia Alyn are all set for heavily recurring roles in Disney Plus' live-action series 'The Spiderwick Chronicles'. According to Deadline, Tamada and Alyvia Alyn will be portraying the roles opposite Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell and Christian Slater. The Spiderwick Chronicles is a modern American gothic coming-of-age story that addresses kids and families dealing with mental health issues among other pertinent topics. It is based on the well-known series of bestselling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black.

Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell) Grace, along with their sister Mallory, find themselves drawn into an alternate, fantastical world after leaving New York and relocating to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home, The Spiderwick Estate, with their mother. As per the report of Deadline, Emiko will be played by Tamada. She is a local Henson kid who participates in the Meskwaki Psychiatric Hospital's outpatient group therapy. It's difficult to determine when she is telling the truth because she has a pathological lying disorder, but it's obvious that as a townie she has grown up hearing about the eerie events at the Spiderwick Estate and is interested in its newest tenant, Jared Grace (Daniels).

Calope will be portrayed by Lind. She appears to be a totally regular girl on the outside, but that is simply her appearance. She is actually a Fetch (a sign of death), but she adopted this persona so that she could stick close to the villainous ogre Mulgarath (Slater) and help him find Spiderwick's Field Guide. The first two episodes of the fantasy adventure coming-of-age drama series, which is being co-produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, will be directed by Kat Coiro. The show's executive producers are Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is the showrunner.

According to Deadline, Tamada, who is most known for playing Claudia Kishi in the Netflix series 'The Baby-Sitters Club', most recently appeared in the action film Secret Headquarters with Michael Pea and Owen Wilson. She also played the young Lara Jean in the To All The Boys franchise on Netflix, The Main Event, The Terror on AMC, and The Boys on Amazon. She will next be featured in the upcoming live-action Netflix film Avatar: The Last Airbender. In the NBC telefilm Coat of Many Colors and its sequel, Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, Lind is best recognised for playing Dolly Parton. In addition to being a series regular in the well-liked, post-apocalyptic Daybreak, which is presently available on Netflix, she recently finished filming the eagerly awaited USA/Syfy series Chucky in the character of Lexy Cross. (ANI)

