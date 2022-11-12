Sydney Sweeney calls out social media users tagging her family in 'Euphoria' nude scene images

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney has called out social media users who tagged her family members in posts depicting her nude scenes from the Emmy-winning HBO drama series. According to Variety, in the show's first season Cassie (Sydney), is subjected to a nude photo leak. Those same images from the show were circulated online after some viewers screen-shotted them.

Variety has reported that in a new interview with GQ UK, Sydney spoke about this and said, "It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don't need that. It's completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing." When asked if the entire scenario bother her, she added, "I think it's ridiculous. I'm an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."

Sydney participated in Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series earlier this year and stressed that safe set of 'Euphoria' has made her comfortable with being nude on camera. The actor will return for a third season of 'Euphoria' in 2023. She's also got a couple of big movie projects on the way, including Sony's 'Spider-Man' universe movie 'Madame Web' and a 'Barbarella' reboot, as per Variety. (ANI)

