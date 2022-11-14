Left Menu

Kolhapur: Television actor Kalyani Kurale dies in a road accident

Marathi TV actor Kalyani Kurale passed away at the age of 32. She met with a road accident on Sangali Kolhapur highway near Halondi village in Kolhapur district on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:47 IST
Kolhapur: Television actor Kalyani Kurale dies in a road accident
Television actor Kalyani Kurale (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Television actor Kalyani Kurale (32) dies in a road accident on Saturday evening. The 32-year-old actor met with a road accident on Sangali Kolhapur highway near Halondi village in Kolhapur district.

She was on her way home late Saturday evening around 11 pm on a motorcycle when the accident took place. Her motorcycle was hit by a tractor on the highway. She was 32. Police have registered an FIR against the tractor driver under IPC sections 304, 338 and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, as per the Police official statement.

Kalyani was a Marathi television actor. She acted in TV serials including 'Tujhyat Jeev Rangla' and 'Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

