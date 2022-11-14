Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra shakes a leg to Mithun Chakraborty's 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' in a bathrobe

Priyanka Chopra Jonas danced on Mithun Chakraborty's hit song 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' in a bathrobe. Recently, Priyanka Chopra visited India to promote her haircare brand alongside a visit to some rural areas in Uttar Pradesh as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:12 IST
Priyanka Chopra shakes a leg to Mithun Chakraborty's 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' in a bathrobe
Priyanka Chopra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently visited India to promote her haircare brand alongside a visit to some rural areas in Uttar Pradesh as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF. Apart from work, she indulged in some fun by dancing on to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's hit song 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' in a bathrobe. Priyanka danced on 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' with a social media influencer Ruhee Dosani.

On Saturday, Ruhee posted a video featuring Priyanka along with a caption. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck44VLwJx4l/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Staying in and doing self care with your bestfriend. btw do you prefer relaxing at home or going out?" The video starts with Ruhee saying, "Priyanka, jaana hai kya aaj raat ko"

To which Priyanka respond, "Waise hum log cab ka wait kar rahe hai na, and cab ne abhi cancel kiya, toh phir dusra cab dhundna padega." They both groove on the tune of 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' in a bath robe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022