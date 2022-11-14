Left Menu

Proud to represent Indian cinema at Marrakech International Film Festival: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh says he is overwhelmed to be feted at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, where the Bollywood star represented Indian cinema on global stage.The 37-year-old actor, known for Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy, said he is elated to receive so much love and recognition in Morocco, a country away from home.Cinema is a unifying force

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:17 IST
Proud to represent Indian cinema at Marrakech International Film Festival: Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranveer Singh says he is overwhelmed to be feted at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, where the Bollywood star represented Indian cinema on global stage.

The 37-year-old actor, known for ''Band Baaja Baaraat'', ''Bajirao Mastani'' and ''Gully Boy'', said he is elated to receive so much love and recognition in Morocco, a country away from home.

''Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude!'' Singh wrote on his official Instagram account on Sunday.

In recognition of his ''brilliant career'', the actor was bestowed with the Etoile d'or (Golden Star) at the festival, which will come to a close on November 19 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, American filmmaker James Gray, and Moroccan director Farida Benlyazid were other cinema personalities to receive the honour.

''Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Etoile d'or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival,'' added Singh.

He also took part in the 'In Conversation With' programme at the festival, which kickstarted on November 11.

Singh will next be seen in ''Cirkus'', which reunites him with his ''Simmba'' director Rohit Shetty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022