Left Menu

Shanghai Disney remains closed because of COVID measures

The resort was closed after a visitor tested positive for the virus. The park was also closed for two days in November last year with more than 30,000 people stuck inside after a visitor tested positive.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:50 IST
Shanghai Disney remains closed because of COVID measures
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

The Shanghai Disney Resort does not have a confirmed date for when it will reopen, the company's website said on Monday.

The resort, which has been shut since Oct. 31, said it remains closed because of COVID-19 measures and a date of reopening will be confirmed at a later time. The resort was closed after a visitor tested positive for the virus. It became the centre of a massive contact tracing exercise that prompted many stay-at-home orders as well as mandatory testing notices.

The closure marks the latest disruption for the Shanghai Disney Resort, which was shut for more than three months during Shanghai's lockdown this year. The park was also closed for two days in November last year with more than 30,000 people stuck inside after a visitor tested positive.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID curbs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022