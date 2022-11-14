Entertainment News Roundup: Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos; Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" given by Amazon.com founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, an honor that recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said online. Bezos, who is also the owner of the space rocket company Blue Origin, announced the award on Friday along with his longtime partner, news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit on Friday against the armorer and three other crew members over the deadly shooting on the set of the Western movie "Rust," in which a gun that Baldwin was using during rehearsal killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin's suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as a cross-complaint stemming from a previous suit in which a different member of the crew named Baldwin and the others as defendants.

'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut

Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" brought crowds to movie theaters around the globe over the weekend, selling an estimated $330 million in tickets and setting a November record in the United States and Canada. The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said. That marked the highest total ever for a film opening in November, topping the $158.1 million for 2013 film

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift walked away with four prizes at MTV's Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best video for her 10-minute "All Too Well". Double-award winners included Nicki Minaj for best song and best hip-hop, and the French DJ and record producer David Guetta won the best electronic award and best collaboration.

