Why Bruce Springsteen invited Taylor Swift to join him on tour

Pop icon Bruce Springsteen began his week-long run as the leading guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Monday night by announcing the release of his latest album of soul covers, 'Only the Strong Survive'. He also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the lyrics of his iconic song 'Thunder Road,' from the 1975 album 'Born to Run'.

As per a report by Variety, when asked by Fallon if Mary's dress 'sways' or 'waves', Springsteen replied that he anticipated the question and had brought a vinyl album with him. "This record is almost 50 years old. Now, 50 years ago, I was a sociopath. So, I was insane about every single detail that had anything to do with music -- my album, my album cover, my lyrics. I went over everything with a fine-toothed comb, so everything would be perfect and completely accurate. The lyrics to 'Thunder Road' are in this album. The correct lyrics," report in Variety quoted the singing icon as saying.

Fallon fell to his knees and screamed, "Come on!" as Springsteen teased the words while donning a pair of reading spectacles. "I've been singing 'sways' for 50 years," he said, before reading, "The screen door slams, Mary's dress... waves."

Taking a beat, Springsteen declared: "This is wrong." "I am more confused now than when I asked," Fallon said.

According to Variety, later, asked by Fallon if Springsteen may entertain the idea of performing with Taylor Swift due to both artists' association with producer Jack Antonoff of Bleachers, Springsteen said he will definitely be attending a show with his daughter, Jessica, who is a big Swiftie. On what f Swift wants to guest during his tour, Springsteen said, "She is welcome on E Street any time."

With a full band that included his vocalist wife Patti Scialfa, early E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious, and a horn section that included Eddie Manion on saxophone and Riche 'La Bamba' Rosenberg of the Conan O'Brien Band, Springsteen performed the lead single from his new album, a cover of Frank Wilson's 'Do I Love You? (Indeed I Do).' (ANI)

