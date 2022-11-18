Percussionist Bickram Ghosh launches new music label with partners

Noted percussionist Bickram Ghosh on Friday said that he, along with three partners, has launched a new music label named 'Eternal Sounds'.

Financial markets expert Utsav Parekh, industrialist Mayank Jalan and film producer Gaurang Jalan are Ghosh's partners in the venture.

''Eternal Sounds will create timeless music. The brand will churn out the music of artistes such as Hariharan, Usha Uthup, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Mahalakshmi Iyer,'' Ghosh told PTI.

''In the classical genre, we will bring out soulful music while working with Pandits Vishwamohan Bhatt, Ajoy Chakraborty, Ronu Mazumdar, Ustad Rashid Khani and Kaushiki Chakraborty among others,'' the percussionist said. The record label also wishes to forge international collaborations with prominent artistes such as John Mc Laughlin, Norah Jones, Ricky Cage, Anoushka Shankar, Greg Ellis and Steve Smith.

''We hope these would be Grammy-worthy entries from India,'' he said.

Gaurang Jalan said that a five-track romantic album of Hariharan will soon be the first release of the music label.

