Ayushmann Khurrana attends World Children's Day event, says kids should follow their passion

Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday attended an event organised by UNICEF for World Children's Day, during which he played a friendly futsal match with the kids and stated that children should follow their passion.

Ayushmann Khurrana at the UNICEF event (Image source: UNICEF). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday attended an event organised by UNICEF for World Children's Day, during which he played a friendly futsal match with the kids and stated that children should follow their passion. Hundreds of children gathered at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium here for the event.

"The biggest message would be that you have to follow your passion. And you need to follow sports to learn something about team spirit, how to deal with failures, and I think it's also exercise. There shouldn't be discrimination irrespective of their social status, caste, religion and anything," Khurrana told ANI. Talking about his social responsibility as an artist, he said, "In last ten years I have done many movies which are on social issues, gives messages and I believe as an artist you have great social responsibility."

This World Children's Day's theme is on sports as a powerful means to promote inclusion, equality and non-discrimination. Sport also helps children to develop important life skills such as leadership, discipline, teamwork, tolerance, hard work and cooperation. At the UNICEF event, Ayushmann along with the legendary cricketer and UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar played a friendly futsal match with a team of 20 children.

"When we play, we become a team and realise that our determination, passion, and enthusiasm are all that matter. This is what we are here to celebrate. Let's empower girls and boys to promote equality and inclusion for all children. UNICEF, thank you for organising this event on a theme I care about," the actor added. Apart from this, a creative art presentation by 100 school children highlighted stories of inclusion and non-discrimination in a captivating dance form at the event.

Two-time Grammy award winner and UNICEF Celebrity Supporter, Ricky Kej and virtuoso musicians from across the country performed a specially crafted audio-visual experience dedicated to children and future leaders of the world - meant to not only inspire change but also encourage children to tap into their creativity. Famed Indian sprinter Hima Das also joined the children-centred activities of UNICEF Assam in marking World Children's Day.

World Children's Day is celebrated annually on November to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on November 20, 1959. In some countries, it is Children's Week and not Children's Day. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'Doctor G', which opened to mixed reviews. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'Dream Girl 2' and 'An Action Hero'. (ANI)

