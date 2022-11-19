‘The Return of Vikram and Betaal’: Modern take demystifies classic, packs a punch with life lessons aplenty  

Justice Vikram's time is up. A shrewd and witty angel of death has offered him a deal: solve a bunch of cases and get a fresh lease of life. But the learned judge better be careful because one wrong verdict and the game of life is over.

Sounds familiar? Melding everyday relationships and court verdicts that map out life’s many nuances, “The Return of Vikram and Betaal” is a modern take on the age-old classic ''Betaal Pachchisi'', popularly known as ''Vikram aur Betaal''.

In mythologist-author Sunita Pant Bansal’s retelling of the much loved tale, the wise King Vikramaditya becomes Justice Vikram, and the wily ghost Betaal is Doot, the angel of death.

''... The idea was to demystify the philosophy behind this old classic and show its relevance in today’s times, and I think I have managed to do that. And though the title connects instantly to the original classic, it does not create any expectations. The stories in this book are real, relevant, and engrossing by themselves,'' Bansal told PTI. And so the book is a detailed account of spine-chilling crime stories with a legal drama plot adding thrill to the fable that dwells on philosophical questions of right and wrong, good and evil, life and death. For the unversed, the original story revolves around King Vikram who is tasked to capture Betaal, a celestial spirit. Betaal during the journey narrates stories and asks questions based on them, correct answers to which would save the king's own life. ''Sometime in early 2018, I thought of retelling 'Betaal Pachchisi' in today's context… but somehow it was not gripping enough. I abandoned it. One year later, I revisited my notes, and ignoring the stories, focused on the characters and the underlying philosophy of Vikram and Betaal,'' the 62-year-old author said. In the adaptation, the protagonist resolves his own relationships -- with his ex-wife, daughter, brother-in-law and his newly found two brothers -- by solving each case. In doing so, he unravels the knots that have bound him to life.

''We will go on till you iron out all your issues'' is Doot’s recurring reply to Vikram's impatient query – “How many more cases?” Importantly, the 10 cases Doot asks Justice Vikram to solve in this modern avatar of the time-tested tale are based on actual criminal cases with unusual, often unpredictable verdicts.

For instance, the book details two cases of men killing their pregnant wives after learning that they are not the father of the unborn baby. In one case, the husband is convicted. In the other, the husband is absolved with the judge describing it as a crime of passion.

''I picked up those cases where the verdict was unusual, often bizarre, because I wanted to show that nothing is just black and white, there are greys in between, and that one person’s wrong may be another's right,'' Bansal, who is based in Noida, said.

The research took more time than the actual writing.

''I spoke to senior advocates and criminal lawyers to understand how cases are presented for judgment and what goes into judging a case. I went through legal archives and read hundreds of case summaries. I went through news archives to look for sensational cases,'' she noted.

To those confusing her book as a sequel of the old classic, the author has this to say: “My story is not an extension of the original classic but a reflection of those classical characters in today's times.'' A sequel is already brewing in Bansal's mind. ''. . . If this book is a hit, I would gladly churn out a sequel in six months as I have a huge database now.'' Bansal, who believes that any classic tale can be contemporized, said she would, for instance, love to work on the Ramayana set in a corporate scenario.

Besides authoring numerous children's books on scriptures and folk literature, she has penned over two dozen books for adults and young children decoding the philosophy of mythology. Her latest titles are ''KRISHNA: The Management Guru'' and ''Everyday Gita''. Published by Readomania, ''The Return of Vikram and Betaal'' is priced at Rs 399 and is available for sale across offline and online stores.

