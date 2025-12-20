Remembering A K Khandker: A Beacon of Bangladesh's Liberation

A K Khandker, a prominent leader of the Mukti Bahini during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, passed away at the age of 95. He was present during the historic surrender of Pakistani troops on December 16, 1971, marking a significant victory for the joint India-Bangladesh forces.

The Defence Ministry's Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed his death due to age-related complications on December 20. As a top Mukti Bahini leader and the first Air Force chief of Bangladesh, Khandker was awarded the prestigious Bir Uttam and Independence Award for his contributions to the nation's freedom struggle.

Khandker also held significant roles in diplomacy and politics, serving as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India and as a government minister. His strategic insight and organizational prowess were vital in solidifying Bangladesh's independence, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)