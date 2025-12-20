Left Menu

Remembering A K Khandker: A Beacon of Bangladesh's Liberation

A K Khandker, a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War and former Air Vice Marshal, has passed away at 95. Recognized for his leadership and strategic role during the war, Khandker also served in various diplomatic and governmental roles throughout his illustrious career.

Dhaka | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A K Khandker, a prominent leader of the Mukti Bahini during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, passed away at the age of 95. He was present during the historic surrender of Pakistani troops on December 16, 1971, marking a significant victory for the joint India-Bangladesh forces.

The Defence Ministry's Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed his death due to age-related complications on December 20. As a top Mukti Bahini leader and the first Air Force chief of Bangladesh, Khandker was awarded the prestigious Bir Uttam and Independence Award for his contributions to the nation's freedom struggle.

Khandker also held significant roles in diplomacy and politics, serving as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India and as a government minister. His strategic insight and organizational prowess were vital in solidifying Bangladesh's independence, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's history.

