Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet miss Bhumi Pednekar as they resume shooting for their next film

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, on Monday, began the shooting of their upcoming untitled film.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 08:13 IST
Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, on Monday, began the shooting of their upcoming untitled film. Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a selfie picture along with Arjun Kapoor on her stories and captioned it," @bhumipednekar ur missed. Chalo mazedar film bnate hain."

Replying to Rakul's story, Bhumi wrote, " You guys are really going to miss me the next 5 days. Please keep your emotions together I'll be there in no time." Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared the picture and wrote, "5 days away from @bhumipednekar I'm already feeling rejuvenated."

As per reports, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar are coming together for a romantic comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz for which the trio already jetted off to London to shoot the foreign schedule of the film. Although an official announcement from the makers of the film is still awaited.

Arjun and Bhumi will also be seen in director Ajay Bahl's upcoming film 'The Ladykiller'. Apart from that, Arjun also has a dark comedy 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan in his kitty which is all set to hit the theatres in January 2023

Bhumi, on the other hand, will be also seen in Karan Johar's 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, which is set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022. Rakul, on the other hand, was recently seen in a comedy film 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in RSVP's next 'Chhatriwali'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

