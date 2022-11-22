Is film Haikyuu!! Final an alternative to HaiKyuu!! Season 5? Know in detail!

Written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, the Japanese manga HaiKyuu!! was published in Shueisha's Shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump in February 2012. The manga became hugely popular and later got an anime adaption produced by Production I.G and aired on MBS on April 2014.

Since then the production company does not have to rethink its viewership rating which was on the upsurge. HaiKyuu!! has made a name for itself as one of the most popular sports anime worldwide. HaiKyuu!! Season 4 was released on December 19, 2020. But since then there is no updates on Haikyuu!! Season 5.

Recently, an anime film series titled Haikyuu!! Final has been announced, which serves as the finale of the series. Haikyuu!! Final is likely to continue the rest of the manga stories after Season 4.

The anime followed the story of a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. ShōyōHinata is the main character of the story, who wants to be the best volleyball player on the team despite his short height. The story also highlighted the friendship and rivalries of the characters.

Season 4 ended on several cliffhangers. Haikyuu!! Final would show Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 ends with Hinata being upset and rage after missing the opportunity to score a point in the volleyball match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata misses the opportunity again, he will never set the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed Korai Hoshiumi's superb jump.

"The FINAL has been decided!" tweeted Tobio Kageyama voice actor Kaito Ishikawa on August 13, 2022. Haikyuu!! FINAL will have a special kick-off event on August 2023.

"I am emotionally disturbed by the joy of seeing the continuation and the beginning of a season that will never be repeated. I will face Kageyama and Karasuno in the recording!"

