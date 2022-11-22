KonoSuba Season 3 might start story after Kazuma's victory against devil king

The adaptation of the manga KonoSuba is illustrated by Masahito Watari from the Japanese light novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki. It's been four years since fans have watched the first two seasons. Last year KonoSuba Season 3 was announced. An anime television series adaptation of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, produced by Drive, is set to premiere in 2023. The series is currently under production.

This was confirmed on May 28, during the KonoSuba Channel New Information Reveal Quest Special live stream. Both Konosuba Season 3 and the anime television series adaptation of "KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!" will be directed by Yujiro Abe, along with Takaomi Kanasaki. The rest of the main staff is returning from previous seasons. Main series cast members will be returning for the KonoSuba Season 3, while Rie Takahashi and Aki Toyosaki will also be returning as Megumin and Yunyun in the spin-off series. KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is set to premiere in 2023.

As of May 2022, a total of 17 light novels and 15 manga volumes have been published in Japan and KonoSuba Season 3 is announced. Therefore, there are enough materials for more seasons in the future.

The official Twitter account of the anime shared the key visuals for the new addition to the series. It revealed Kazuma Satō is the main character in this series.

The Japanese anime, KonoSuba follows Kazuma Satō, a boy who dies from a heart attack after saving a girl from an oncoming truck. Following an early and embarrassing death, Kazuma Satō meets a goddess named Aqua, who offers to reincarnate him in a parallel world with MMORPG elements, where he can go on adventures and battle monsters. He is transported to a video game-like world after his untimely death.

The third season will start after Kazuma's victory against the devil king. He is living a relaxed life with the reward money. His lavish way of living attracts the Crown, with Princess Irish procuring his assistance to capture the Chivalrous Thief Chris who has sacked the empire's wealth.

The fight with the devil king's army ends in disaster and consequently, Kazuma has been kept exiled and separated from his trusted party. The reincarnated former gamer will then have to clear his name - and uncover a far-reaching royal conspiracy while he's at it, noted Radio Times.

A growing relationship could be the focus of the KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3. It was the central part of the 2019 movie.

As of now, the fixed release date is yet to be declared but it was decided that Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2023. We could guess KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 will be out in January 2023 as per the previous records.

Also Read: Prison School Season 2 is yet to be renewed! Here's all we know so far