Bihar to offer incentives, subsidies to filmmakers if they shoot in state: Min

Bihar minister Jitendra Kumar on Tuesday said the Nitish Kumar government is coming up with a new film policy under which directors from across the country will get incentives and subsidies if they shoot in the eastern state.

The arts and culture minister, while interacting with filmmakers at the Bihar pavilion in the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, explained to them the avenues offered by the state to the directors.

''The minister announced that Bihar is coming up with a new film policy under which incentives and subsidies will be offered to filmmakers from across the country if they shoot in the state,'' Deepak Anand, Additional Secretary of the Art, Culture and Youth Department of Bihar government told PTI over the phone from Goa.

Anand was also present during the Bihar minister's interaction with filmmakers. ''The minister was hopeful that Bihar's participation in IFFI will give a boost to the filmmaking industry in the state. He also appreciated the department's efforts in setting up the Bihar pavilion for the first time at the international event,'' Anand added.

Almost all big production houses of the country and abroad were invited to come and explore Bihar and invest in the state, Anand said.

Several filmmakers expressed their apprehensions and we offered them solutions, he said.

''Some directors were very impressed and expressed their desire to make web series on Bihar, including on Nawada district. We assured them that the Bihar government would soon launch a single-window clearance system for the filmmakers,'' he added.

