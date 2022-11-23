Left Menu

Woman battling depression dies after jumping from 22nd-floor flat in Greater Noida

A 68-year-old woman, battling depression, died Wednesday after she allegedly jumped from her 22nd-floor apartment in Greater Noida West, police said. A police official said they were alerted around 2.30 am that a woman living in Cherry County society has died after jumping from the 22nd-floor apartment.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:59 IST
Woman battling depression dies after jumping from 22nd-floor flat in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A 68-year-old woman, battling depression, died Wednesday after she allegedly jumped from her 22nd-floor apartment in Greater Noida (West), police said. The woman, who hailed from Kolkata, lived with her daughter and son-in-law, who work in a multinational bank, the police said. A police official said they were alerted around 2.30 am that a woman living in Cherry County society has died after jumping from the 22nd-floor apartment. ''A police team reached the spot and took the body under custody. It was sent for autopsy and later handed over to the family,'' the official from the local Bisrakh police station said. ''The police also questioned the daughter and son-in-law of the woman who said they were fast asleep in another room when the incident took place,'' the official said. A purported suicide note was found in the woman's room which mentioned that she was battling depression for a long time and hence wanted to end her life, the police official said. The suicide case comes a day after a 35-year-old woman ended her life in Supertech Eco Village-3 society in Greater Noida (West). The woman, who was pursuing PhD and was married to a media house employee, had jumped off the balcony of their 16th-floor apartment, some hours after an argument between them, according to police. Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers, like parents or spouses or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022