Left Menu

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth

According to Al-Khodary, virtual action and combat games are the most popular among young men, while young women tend to favour sports, music and travel. "Since we are blockaded and it is difficult to travel and move from one place to another, we come to VR and make up for all these things and we live it in the virtual reality," said 16 year-old Nisreen Shamalakh as she put on her headset.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 17:33 IST
Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The owner of Gaza's first virtual reality gaming cafe is offering a fantasy world of action, music, and sports to young people who have grown up under the blockade.

"Often many of the youth who come here to play they look for an escape from the reality they live in," Firas Al-Khodary, the owner of VR Station in Gaza city, said. With opportunities for travel ruled out for most people by the years-long border closure imposed by Israel and Egypt, the online realm is an outlet for young people hungry for entertainment and distraction.

"I move into cities, different places, mountains, and oceans, cities that are impossible for us to visit," said 22 year-old Youssef Al-Qudairi. According to Al-Khodary, virtual action and combat games are the most popular among young men, while young women tend to favour sports, music and travel.

"Since we are blockaded and it is difficult to travel and move from one place to another, we come to VR and make up for all these things and we live it in the virtual reality," said 16 year-old Nisreen Shamalakh as she put on her headset.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022