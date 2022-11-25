16th edition of Film Bazaar concludes

The 16th edition of Film Bazaar concluded here with Bangladesh feature “Agantuk” being named the winner of the Prasad DI award.

Titled “The Stranger” in English, the Biplob Sarkar-directed movie was screened in the Viewing Room section, which presents Indian and South Asian films looking for film festivals, world sales, distribution partners and also finishing funds, a press release stated.

Film Bazaar, dedicated to discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian content, was held from November 20 to 24 on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

In a statement, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said Film Bazaar serves as the crucial link in the chain of global filmmaking industry and India's ''creative economy''.

''In essence, it is the converging point for film buyers and sellers from all over the world with a focus on discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian content and talent in filmmaking, production and distribution.

''It offers filmmakers a unique platform to introduce their work and discuss in depth the topics depicted in their films,'' Thakur said.

The main programmes of Film Bazaar are unique and carefully crafted, he added.

''The marketplace environment encourages and enables dialogues between people of diverse backgrounds, geographies, cultures, linguistic leanings and aesthetic sensibilities which is awe-inspiring for attendees from all over the world,'' the Union minister said.

From the Work in Progress (WIP)Lab, two films -- ''Mithya'' (Kannada) and ''Bahadur'' (Nepali, Kumaoni and Hindi) -- won the Prasad Post-production and Moviebuff Appreciation Awards, respectively.

Two short movies, ''Perianayaki'' by Bala Murali Shingade and Suchana Saha's animated film ''Priyo Ami'', received the Film Bazaar Recommends prizes.

The French Institute Award by the French Embassy was given to ''Kissa - E - Circus'' by Savita Singh. The project was showcased in the co-production market.

Ravinder Bhakar, MD of NFDC and Director of IFFI, informed that the 16th edition of Film Bazaar was a stupendous success as it saw a footfall of 1400 registered delegates.

''In alignment with global markets, this year’s Film Bazaar expanded its scope by including country, state and industry stakeholder pavilions. Adding to the dynamic line up of programs conducted at Film Bazaar a new Program namely Book to Box Office was introduced.

''Given the launch of incentives for International productions and official co-productions we saw the Spanish Film Commission and the British Film Institute initiate a dialogue with Indian Filmmakers for greater collaborations between our countries,'' he added.

