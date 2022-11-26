Transformation alert! Randeep Hooda explains why he's been underweight for long

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 08:53 IST
Randeep Hooda (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Randeep Hooda has been synonymous with versatile roles that involve sheer hardwork, determination and unbelievable transformation. Recall Randeep's film 'Sarabjit' (2016)? The actor shed over 20 kg in 28 days to play the role of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pakistan jail after he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for alleged terrorism and spying.

Randeep literally starved himself to look like real Sarabjit. Cut to 2022, the 46-year-old has once again stunned everyone with his drastic weight loss. Seeing pictures of his current look a slew of his fans even raised their concern on social media.

Talking to ANI at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Randeep revealed that he is currently underweight due to a project on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. "I have been underweight for a very long time..and I agree I shouldn't have been underweight for too long. However, the biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar demands it and I love to push my limit and do everything possible to do justice to the character I am playing. It's not that I have to undergo transformation out of duty or something. It's just that I like to go through emotions of different characters. This kind of training makes me feel closer to the character," he shared.

However, he admitted that such kind of extreme transformations can take a toll on one's health. "It does take take a toll on health...so I try to take breaks and pause for a while. Taking breaks really help to undergo tough transformations," Randeep added.

Randeep has already started shooting for Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biopic on V D Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Randeep, who plays the titular role in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

