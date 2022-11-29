Left Menu

Liz Feldman to present another dark comedy project after 'Dead to Me'

Updated: 29-11-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:52 IST
Liz Feldman to present another dark comedy project after 'Dead to Me'
Image Credit: Liz Feldman / Netflix
After a long gap, Liz Feldman's Black comedy-drama Dead to Me wraps up on Netflix with its third and final season. While the series mostly satisfies fans' cravings to some extent, they still want to know if there would be Dead to Me Season 4.

But it is confirmed that the story of Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) has ended with season 3. The news was announced before the final season was released.

But if you're still craving more of Liz Feldman, you can wait for her next dark comedy project No Good Deed. Follow the article to get every detail.

The on-screen chemistry between Applegate and Cardellini maintains marvelous harmony throughout the series which gripped the audience throughout the series. Season 1 had acquired over 30 million audiences throughout the world. At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, the show received four nominations including Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Applegate and Cardellini.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the creator Liz Feldman explained why the show only went on for 3 seasons, saying:

"I always knew that it was going to be a short-lived show. I wanted three or four seasons, but I'm realistic in terms of where the show lives. It lives on a platform that doesn't traditionally give more than three or four, or sometimes even one or two, seasons. I wanted the ending to feel important and not just, like, "Oh shit, we're going to get canceled!"

Christina Applegate echoed those sentiments when the series was first renewed for a final season saying:

"I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans."

On the day of the release, Liz Feldman posted her heartfelt gratitude of fans on the journey via social media.

Feldman's next project on Netflix has been already confirmed. He is working with a 30-minute dark comedy-drama, No Good Deed from Gloria Sanchez Productions. Here's the synopsis of No Good Deed.

"No Good Deed is a dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more Netflix series!

