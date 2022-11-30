Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' to release theatrically in July 2023

Dharma Productions is set to release its Sidharth Malhotra-led action film Yodha in theatres on July 7, 2023. Filmmaker Karan Johars Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitans Mentor Disciple Films have produced the project.The makers announced the release date of the film in a press note.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:27 IST
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' to release theatrically in July 2023
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Dharma Productions is set to release its Sidharth Malhotra-led action film ''Yodha'' in theatres on July 7, 2023. The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films have produced the project.

The makers announced the release date of the film in a press note. ''Sidharth Malhotra's #Yodha to release on 7th July 2023 in cinemas,'' the announcement read. The film, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. In the past, Malhotra and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut "Student of the Year", "Hasee Toh Phasee", "Kapoor & Sons" and ''Shershaah''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022