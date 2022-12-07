Left Menu

'The Mahatma on Celluloid': Book unravels lesser known facts about films, newsreels made on Gandhi

The Mahatma on Celluloid A cinematic biography by civil servant Prakash Magdum is written after Extensively researching the archives and databases of foreign and Indian film companies. Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most filmed men in modern history and I have tried to chronicle the cinemas tryst with the Mahatma over the years...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 14:23 IST
'The Mahatma on Celluloid': Book unravels lesser known facts about films, newsreels made on Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new book unravels many unknown facts about the newsreels, documentaries and films made on Mahatma Gandhi, including AK Chettiar's ''Mahatma Gandhi: Twentieth-Century Prophet'' and Richard Attenborough's ''Gandhi''. ''The Mahatma on Celluloid: A cinematic biography'' by civil servant Prakash Magdum is written after ''Extensively researching the archives and databases of foreign and Indian film companies''. ''I am excited to share this unusual story of an extraordinary man who didn't like cinema but the film industry loved him very much. Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most filmed men in modern history and I have tried to chronicle the cinema's tryst with the Mahatma over the years... I am sure that readers who have an interest in films, in general, and Gandhi, in particular, would enjoy this tale,'' Magdum, former director of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), said in a statement.

The book published by HarperCollins India contains archival images and posters of some important and rare films, and excerpts and anecdotes from interviews with filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Jahnu Barua, Feroz Abbas Khan and Girish Kasarvalli.

''The Mahatma on Celluloid'' will hit the stands on December 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022