PM Modi recalls 'heroic courage' of participants in Assam movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the contribution of people, who took part in the Assam movement, in preserving the state's unique culture can never be forgotten.

The Assam movement was an indigenous stir seeking identification and deportation of illegal immigrants in the state.

December 10 is observed as 'Swahid Diwas' to commemorate those who lost their lives during the movement.

Modi tweeted, ''The Assam Movement has a special place in our history. Today, on Swahid Diwas, I recall the heroic courage of all those who took part in this movement. We will never forget their contribution to preserve Assam's unique culture.''

