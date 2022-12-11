Nick Carter gives first stage performance following rape allegations

Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter recently performed on stage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York City for the first time since being sued for rape by an autistic individual. According to Page Six, an American entertainment news outlet, Carter performed at the annual holiday concert in Madison Square Garden on Friday night alongside his fellow bandmates, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough.

In footage from the show, Carter was seen dressed in all-white. the singer appeared cheerful as he and his group covered Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' and sang their 1997 hit 'Everybody', as per the outlet. Recently, a 39-year-old woman held a press conference with her attorney and claimed by Carter raped her when she was underage.

Amid tears, the woman alleged, "The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me. Even though I'm autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me." These allegations were slammed and denied by Carter via his attorney, Michael Holtz, in a statement obtained by Page Six. "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue," the lawyer said.

Carter was also seen holding his head up high as he smiled and waved to fans in New York on Thursday, hours after the rape allegations were first disclosed. However, despite Carter's denial and his fans' backing, ABC pulled the plug on the Backstreet Boys' upcoming holiday special, 'A Very Backstreet Holiday'. (ANI)

