Meghan Markle's father not watching documentary 'Harry and Meghan': Reports

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary series 'Harry and Meghan' which recently hit the OTT platform Netflix has been surrounded with reactions and controversies. The British Royal family has refused to comment on it. And now, according to Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle, their father Thomas Markle isn't watching the series either.

Samantha Markle told TMZ, a US-based entertainment portal, that Thomas Markle isn't watching the show, instead, he is focussing on his health right now. Samantha told TMZ that Thomas doesn't know what's in the series, and doesn't need to find out.

She said that he is still recovering from the stroke he had earlier this year. Harry's father King Charles, on the other hand, has decided to not be involved in any drama surrounding his son and daughter-in-law Harry and Meghan.

According to Page Six, an entertainment media house based out in the US, royal expert Tom Bower has talked about how the royal family has been handling the conflict. "Well, they're shocked by it all," he shared with Page Six.

"The question is only -- this is really a story in the air -- is whether they're going to do an interview to rebut the claims, or whether they're going to strip them (Harry and Meghan) of the titles." The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" told Page Six that "there was never any chance of it (reconciliation between Royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan)," despite the fact that many people believed the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would patch fences following Queen Elizabeth II's passing on September 8.

"The whole problem is that Charles hates confrontation, and someone who had dinner with him earlier this week told me that he wants to stay out of it," Bower explained to Page Six. "But I think that it'll be impossible for him to stay out of it," he added.

The documentary series revolves around Harry and Meghan's life after they stepped down as senior members of the Royal family. (ANI)

